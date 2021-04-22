Man arrested after woman's body found in Mission Valley motel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego man was arrested in Ocean Beach on Wednesday after a woman's body was discovered in a Mission Valley motel room this week.

San Diego Police said 40-year-old Santiago Contreras was arrested and booked into jail for the murder of 43-year-old Tonya Molina, of Tucson, Ariz.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Molina was found unresponsive in a motel room at 400 Hotel Circle South. San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that Molina has checked into the motel with a man the night before. The next day, a housekeeper found her and the man was gone.

Though an arrest has been made, SDPD is still asking anyone with information to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.