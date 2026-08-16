Man arrested after fire at National City residential building

National City, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire at a multi-unit residential building in National City displaced multiple residents Saturday after a man barricaded himself inside his unit and threatened to set something on fire, according to the National City Fire Department.

Fire officials said the incident was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday at 637 E. 2nd St. When firefighters arrived, units began seeing smoke coming from the man's room.

The man then fled the room and went onto the roof before moving to a patio, where he continued trying to flee, according to fire officials. Police officers ultimately apprehended him.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the man's room. However, the building sustained extensive smoke damage affecting the whole building, according to the National City Fire Department. Multiple residents were displaced following the incident.

There are no details about the man's identity or potential charges at this time.