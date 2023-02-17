Man arrested after boarding school bus in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man boarded a school bus in a Midway District parking lot and refused to come out, prompting a standoff with San Diego Police on Thursday.

Just before 12 p.m., police received a call from a school bus driver who reported a man had boarded his bus while it was in a parking lot on Sports Arena Boulevard.

According to police, a confrontation between the driver and the man — identified as 25-year-old Kobe Yandell — took place before the man entered the empty bus through an unlocked door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Yandell was armed with a knife and an object described as a wooden baton.

An SDPD SWAT unit was dispatched to the parking lot after Yandell refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the bus.

After negotiating for about 90 minutes, SWAT officers used gas and pepper balls to force Yandell to come out.

Yandell was taken into custody, but not before he allegedly bit an officer in the leg.

ABC 10News learned Yandell faces several charges, including resisting arrest and auto theft.