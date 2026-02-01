Man arrested after alleged hatchet attack in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A man was in jail today for allegedly committing two violent assaults in Vista, including one involving a hatchet, authorities said.

The first alleged assault happened at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Watson Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. A victim suffered several lacerations but declined medical treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies searched the area but didn't find a suspect.

Deputies were then dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to reports of a man suffering from wounds apparently inflicted by a hatchet-like weapon in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

The man suffered from "multiple lacerations to the head, arms and hands," the Sheriff's Office said.

That victim, whose name and age were not made public, was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries were considered non-life-threatening, the department reported.

The circumstances surrounding the assault were unclear.

"During the investigation, deputies recovered a hatchet believed to be the weapon used in the second assault," the Sheriff's Office said.

A search of the area led to 41-year-old Jesse Guzman being taken into custody without incident. Guzman was found near the 700 block of Shadowridge Drive.

Authorities booked him into the Vista county jail on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem, dissuading a witness and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the alleged attacks was asked to call the sheriff's Vista station at 760-940-4551.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.