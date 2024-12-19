Man and woman found dead in parked car in Bonita identified

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities on Thursday identified the two people who were found dead inside a car parked on a Bonita street earlier this week.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Julian Hernandez, a 23-year-old man from Diamond Bar, and Alicia Kamo, a 22-year-old woman from Chino Hills, were discovered deceased in a sedan in an area near Orchard Hill Road and Cresta Verde Lane just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 17.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said Hernandez and Kamo both “had trauma to their upper torso.”

While autopsies were performed, the Medical Examiner’s Office “could not make a determination as to cause and manner of death based on the autopsy alone. The investigation is ongoing.”

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.