Two people found dead in parked car in Bonita

BONITA (CNS) - Two people were found dead of unknown causes Tuesday inside a parked car near Chula Vista Golf Course.

The discovery in the area of Cresta Verde Lane and Orchard Hill Road in Bonita was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation," Lt. Michael Krugh said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fatalities, and authorities did not disclose details about the decedents, including their genders and ages.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Calls during non-business hours should be made to 858-868- 3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.