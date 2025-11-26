Man accused of sexual battery against 4 women in San Diego misses court date

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man charged with inappropriately touching multiple women in San Diego failed to appear at his scheduled arraignment Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Erik James Altamirano, 32, is accused in a series of incidents last summer in which he allegedly groped women across multiple neighborhoods, including University Heights, North Park, and Pacific Beach. Victims reported the suspect appeared to be jogging when the alleged batteries occurred.

Altamirano is facing four counts of misdemeanor sexual battery involving four victims, with the alleged crimes happening on June 9, July 9, July 24, and July 28, according to a complaint filed by the San Diego City Attorney's Office.

Altamirano was slated to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, but never appeared.

A City Attorney's Office spokesperson said the office will submit an affidavit within the next 90 days arguing why an arrest warrant should be issued for Altamirano.

