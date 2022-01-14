Man accused of pointing gun at driver during I-5 road rage arrested

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A Carlsbad man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of pointing a gun at another driver during a rolling road-rage confrontation on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach.

Joseph Laiosa, 38, allegedly threatened the other motorist with the firearm on the southbound side of the freeway about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after they got into a dispute over lane positions on a Manchester Avenue on- ramp in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect remained at large until late Thursday morning, when sheriff's deputies located him and notified CHP personnel, who took him into custody, said Officer Hunter Gerber.

Laiosa was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of illegally brandishing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.