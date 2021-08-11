Man accused of killing his two kids detained at US-Mexico border

(KGTV) — A man accused of killing his two children in Baja California has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Baja California State Attorney General said the man was detained by U.S. authorities while trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

According to ABC 10News’ reporting partner Televisa, the man took his two children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old, across the border and to the City Express hotel in Rosarito on Saturday, Aug. 7. Hotel staff told police they saw the man arrive with his two children, according to Televisa.

The three left the hotel on Monday at about 2 a.m., Televisa reported, and authorities said during a press conference he never returned.

Authorities believe it was during that time that the man took his two children about 18 miles away to the area of Primo Tapia and stabbed them to death.

Televisa reported that the children were discovered on Monday by workers in a garden at Rancho El Descanso community in Baja California.

The FBI's Los Angeles Office is the lead agency in the investigation on the U.S. side of the border. In a statement to ABC 10News, the FBI said:

"The FBI is working with police in Santa Barbara following a report they received about three missing persons; one adult male and his two children who are believed to have crossed the southern border into Mexico. A joint investigation is underway among the Santa Barbara Police Department, the FBI in Los Angeles and San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities. Currently, the adult male, is in federal custody and the investigation is continuing."

ABC 10News is working to confirm the identity of the man.