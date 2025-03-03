Man accused of igniting Fallbrook fire, threatening park ranger with knife

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting a brush fire in Fallbrook last week, Cal Fire officials said.

Neema Ahmadpour was arrested in connection with a fire that erupted at around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, near the Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve.

According to Cal Fire officials, the suspect is also accused of threatening a park ranger with a knife.

The fire burned just a half-acre, and during the investigation, “deputies discovered multiple Molotov cocktails ready for use,” officials stated.

Cal Fire officials said other fires that were ignited on Feb. 20 and 21 were “determined to have been caused by Molotov cocktails,” and investigators are working to see if those fires are linked to Ahmadpour.

Ahmadpour faces the following charges:



arson to forest land

arson with an accelerant device

possession of an incendiary device

committing a felony during a state of emergency

possession of a destructive device

possession of an explosive device in a public place

Ahmadpour’s arrest comes after another man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Lilac and Pala fires in the North County on Jan. 21.