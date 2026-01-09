Man accused of chasing 2 minors with knife in Valley Center sought

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office released images of a man involved in a November 2025 incident in which he allegedly chased two minors with a knife in Valley Center.

According to sheriff’s officials, on Nov. 5, at around 4:30 p.m., an unidentified male confronted two minors at a pond near the intersection of Valley Center Road and Irish Oaks Road.

The man then pulled out a knife and chased them, sheriff’s officials said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the man also destroyed a fishing pole and slashed four tires on a vehicle that belonged to one of the victims. Those damages were estimated to be around $1,300.

The man is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and child abuse.

Sheriff’s officials said the man -- believed to be between 25-35 years old -- used a fake name of “Hector Zeroni.”

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man is asked to call the Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation at 760-751-4400.