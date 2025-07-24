Man accused of assaulting federal officers arrested at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of assaulting federal officers during immigration protests in Los Angeles County has been taken into custody after surrendering at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Elpidio Reyna, who faces a felony charge of assault on a federal officer.

Reyna reportedly surrendered Wednesday at the border crossing, where Border Patrol agents were seen handcuffing him and walking him through the port into the U.S. for processing.

The alleged assault occurred on June 7 in Paramount, Los Angeles County, during protests against immigration raids where demonstrators clashed with federal agents.

Reyna is accused of being the person in a now-viral video, seen in a motorcycle helmet, who appeared to throw objects at marked and unmarked federal vehicles. The FBI says those projectiles were concrete blocks.

Reyna had been on the run for over a month, with authorities saying he fled to Mexico.

Just two days after the alleged assault back in June, the FBI released a wanted poster featuring Reyna's license picture and images from the Paramount incident, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

This arrest comes as the Department of Homeland Security reports ICE officials are facing an 830% increase in assaults since January compared to the same time last year.

According to the Department of Justice, assault on a federal officer can include physically attacking, refusing to comply, or engaging in conduct that obstructs or threatens an officer as they perform their duties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

