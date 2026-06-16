Man accused in pregnant teen's killing charged with murder of girl's child

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant 17- year-old ex-girlfriend in Bay Park has been charged with a second murder count related to the death of the teen's child.

Trevon Williams, 21, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a new complaint charging him with two counts of murder stemming from last month's shooting of Jariah Edwards. The victim's child, listed in the complaint as Riyary E., was delivered through an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks, suffered "a severe hypoxic brain injury" and died at a hospital about a week after the shooting, according to San Diego police.

Prosecutors confirmed Williams was the father of the child at his arraignment earlier this month.

Along with the murder counts, Williams is charged with a felony count of possession of a machine gun, and special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and committing multiple murders. If convicted of all charges and allegations, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, should prosecutors pursue capital punishment.

Prosecutors allege that after learning Edwards was on a family trip in San Diego, Williams ordered a Lyft ride from his home state of Arizona to the Airbnb where she was staying, lured her outside, then shot her in the head.

According to Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Lorens, Williams had the rideshare driver drop him off "several houses down" from the Airbnb, then hid near the side of the house, and lured the girl outside with DoorDash orders of flowers and a vase.

After shooting the girl, Williams allegedly fled, changed his clothes, and hid in a nearby canyon.

Lorens alleged he then made an audio recording to someone else in which he said, "I shot this (expletive) in the face. On God, I shot this (expletive) dead."

Williams was arrested just under two hours after the shooting. He remains in custody without bail.

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