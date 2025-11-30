Man, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - An 83-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being struck by a Jeep while crossing a San Ysidro street, police said.

A 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by a 71-year-old man was headed westbound in the 200 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard after exiting the freeway at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle hit the unidentified pedestrian, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim sustained a pelvic fracture and a brain bleed and was rushed to a hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening, police

said.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the collision, police added. Anyone with information related to the crash was asked to contact the

department's Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

