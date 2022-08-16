Man, 72, hurt in College Area hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A hit-and-run collision in the College Area led to the hospitalization of a security guard late Monday night, San Diego Police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., SDPD officials said the 72-year-old victim was across the 6500 block of Montezuma Road when a 2003 BMW station wagon struck him.

After pulling over, the driver got out of the car and left the scene. A passenger remained in the vehicle and was cooperating with responding officers, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with cuts to his forearm and back of his head.

SDPD officials confirmed the BMW had been reported stolen.