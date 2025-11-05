Man, 70, suffers serious injuries in El Cajon hit-and-run crash; driver arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in El Cajon, but the suspect was arrested shortly after the crash because police used automated license plate reading technology, authorities reported Wednesday.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 400 block of Fletcher Parkway, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police said the victim suffered from a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital, where he was expected to survive.

"Witnesses provided officers with a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, including its license plate number," the department said in a statement. "Thanks to quick-thinking witnesses and advanced ALPR technology, the hit-and-run suspect was apprehended shortly after the crime occurred."

Officers then detained the vehicle and driver, identified as 19-year-old Brian Guevara, who later "admitted involvement in the incident," police stated.

Guevara was booked into county jail on suspected hit-and-run charges.

"This case highlights how technology and strong community partnerships help us solve crimes quickly and keep our streets safer," El Cajon PD Chief Jeremiah Larson said.

