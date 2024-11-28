Man, 46, found shot to death in Southcrest alley

SAN DIEGO - A man was found shot to death in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a shooting in the south alley in the 3700 block of National Avenue, according to a police statement.

Officers found a man down in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound with bystanders giving aid. Police took over giving aid until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement continued.

The 46-year-old victim, who lived in a nearby residence, has been identified, but his name was not yet being released, according to police.

Homicide detectives were collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing potential witnesses, but no suspect description was immediately available. The motive for the shooting was not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.