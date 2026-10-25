Man, 30, arrested following pursuit, crash in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 36-year-old man with a felony arrest warrant led San Diego County sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Spring Valley Saturday until he crashed into a parked vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to run away.

The chain of events started just after midnight Saturday, when deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded to a disturbance in the 9300 block of Michelle Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

While en route, the deputies learned that suspect Anthony Dotson had an active felony arrest warrant, sheriff's officials said.

When they arrived at the residence, Dotson ran out, got into a vehicle and drive away at a high rate of speed, sheriff's officials said. The deputies pursued Dotson with red lights and sirens until he lost control of his vehicle in the 9800 block of Austin Drive and crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle. Dotson then tried to run away but deputies caught him, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash before his arrest on an active warrant from Los Angeles County and suspicion of felony evading and DUI, sheriff's officials said.

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