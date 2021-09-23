Man, 25, arrested in connection with deadly Mountain View shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Police Department announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Mountain View neighborhood in late September.

Authorities identified 25-year-old Elijah Smith as the suspect in the Sept. 20 shooting death of 34-year-old Dorian Franklin.

Jaimes was arrested Wednesday during traffic stop in the City Heights area, officials said. He was booked into the County jail for the murder of Franklin and the attempt murder of Veterial Webster.

RELATED: One person killed, one injured in Mountain View shooting

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Oceanview Blvd of reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found Smith with a gunshot wound near the parking lot of convenience store, Mike’s Liquor Market. He was taken to the hospital, but officials said Smith died shortly after arrival.

"While it is still relatively early in the investigation, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still unclear," said LT. Andra Brown in a statement.

Investigators learned 26-year-old Veterial Webster took himself to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are hoping for people to come forward to help close this homicide case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.