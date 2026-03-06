Main gate to Camp Pendleton closed due to law enforcement activity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The main gate to Camp Pendleton and two Interstate 5 off-ramps in the immediate area were closed Friday morning due to the discovery of a suspicious package and subsequent law enforcement response.

Oceanside police said the base’s gate at San Rafael Drive was shut down after an unknown package was found nearby.

Marine officials confirmed the main gate was closed due to the investigation.

Due to the law enforcement activity, the California Highway Patrol said the northbound I-5 off-ramps at Vandegrift Boulevard and Harbor Drive were closed.