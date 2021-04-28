Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Borrego Springs, light shaking felt in San Diego area

items.[0].image.alt
USGS
Earthquake in Borrego Springs area (April 28, 2021)
usgs_borrego_springs_quake_map_042821.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:11:17-04

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Borrego Springs early Wednesday morning and light shaking was felt across the San Diego region.

The temblor struck shortly after 3:50 a.m. roughly 6.4 miles south of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to a computer- generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map showed light shaking could be felt across San Diego County, including in Poway, San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, Alpine and Jamul.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE