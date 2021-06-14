Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs in east San Diego County

items.[0].image.alt
USGS
borrego_springs_quake_usgs_061421.jpg
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 09:43:33-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Borrego Springs early Monday morning and light shaking could be felt as far as Vista.

The temblor struck just before 5:30 a.m., roughly 7.8 miles north- northeast of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 6.8 miles, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map showed light shaking could be felt in Poway and Vista, as well as Palm Desert in Riverside County.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group