Lowrider cruising is no longer a crime in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Cruising is no longer a crime in National City.

The last "cruising prohibited" sign came down Friday, marking the end of a two-year effort to repeal a 1990s ban on the activity.

"It's history. Today is history," said Fermin “Mr. Happy” Contreras, vice president of the Crowd Car Club. "I've been lowriding for 30 years. That's part of my life, culture, and family. So, now I'm excited."

Highland Avenue was the mecca of lowrider cruising in the '80s and early '90s, until it was banned in 1993.

"I've waited for too many years. Now, I'm still here with a nice car, nice people, and it's nice for everybody," said Contreras.

Lowriders had a bad reputation associated with a crime when the activity was banned all those years ago.

"But now, it's family things and it's totally different," said Contreras.

The United Lowrider Coalition formed and began the fight to repeal the ban two years ago.

Their goal was accomplished but not without some road bumps, like a push to repeal the ordinance that didn't gain much traction and a temporary grace period last summer for a cruise that was canceled after it was faced with thousands of dollars worth of fees to host them.

"Now, we can cruise like nothing, no problem," he said.

The City of National City will be paying for three organized cruises.

The first will happen in June.

