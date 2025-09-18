Lowe's to pay over $1M to settle overcharging, false advertising complaint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lowe's has been ordered to pay just over $1 million to resolve a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court that alleged the company overcharged some customers and engaged in false advertising, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The civil complaint filed by a coalition of state prosecutorial offices alleged Lowe's charged some California customers prices that were higher than their lowest advertised or posted prices.

As part of the judgment reached, Lowe's will pay $1 million in civil penalties, plus investigatory costs and restitution to support future consumer protection enforcement efforts.

An injunction was also issued that requires Lowe's to create a new price accuracy policy, conduct internal audits and agree not to raise prices over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, which took part in the complaint, Lowe's price accuracy violations were found in 10 counties between 2018 and 2022. Among those, there was an average overcharge of 19.3 percent, and 4.4 percent of items were overcharged.

The settlement was reached with no admission of liability from Lowe's.

The complaint was jointly filed by the district attorney's offices of San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Alameda, San Bernardino, and Sonoma counties.

"Retailers must charge consumers the lowest advertised price -- that's the law," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

