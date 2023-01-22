Loved ones raise awareness after 22-year-old in San Diego reportedly overdoses

RANCHO PEÑASQUITOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Loved ones are continuing to grieve after a 22-year-old man in North County, Kyle Bleakley, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2023.

"Kyle was a very lovable kid and a very lovable young man," said Diane Schneider, who knew Bleakley since he was born.

Bleakley's family and friends believe he died of an accidental overdose.

Bleakley was found in his bed next to several lines of cocaine. Friends say it appeared he took one and overdosed, leading them to believe it was laced with fentanyl.

"Kids out there need to know: Do not trust your dealers because fentanyl is out there and you’re going to die from it," said Schneider.

Bleakley leaves behind his mother, Kelly, who has a condition called neutropenia.

Neutropenia means there is an abnormally low white blood cell count, causing people who have it to be highly prone to infection.

"There were many times we didn’t think we were going to have Kelly around much longer," said Diane Griffin, Schneider's niece and Kelly's childhood friend.

Bleakley worked as a soccer coach at North County Soccer Park.

"A lot of the kids, they were touched by Coach Kyle and they feel sad about the passing," said Raymond Soro, a coworker at the soccer park.

Part of Bleakley's earnings from his job at the soccer part went towards supporting his mother.

"Her world is just crumbling down around her, and her home is crumbling down around her," said Griffin.

Griffin and Schneider are encouraging everyone to keep Narcan in their homes, which reverses and reduces the effects of an overdose.

Many nonprofits and health centers in San Diego County provide Narcan for free.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Bleakley's mom with funeral and medical costs.