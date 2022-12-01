Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.

The life-saving medicine can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose; it is administered when sprayed into a person’s nose.

Per the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration:

“Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist -- meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering/receiving naloxone.”

According to SAFE Project, in all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., a person can get Narcan from a pharmacist without a prescription.

Seven San Diego County Public Health Centers offer Narcan at no charge and no questions asked: