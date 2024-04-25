Loved ones mourn Valley Center teen killed by suspected drunk driver

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) - Family and friends are mourning a North County teen and talented musician, killed by a suspected drunk driver.

“I’m still in shock about it,” said a tearful Blanca Zuniga. “It’s hard. It’s hard.”

For the family of Miguel Zuniga, the grief remains unrelenting since the 19-year-old's trip to a convenience store, past 8 p.m. last Friday.

His sister, Blanca, was inside their home when a loud noise sent family members scrambling. About a block away, at the intersection of Valley Center Road and West Tribal Road, was the car Miguel had been driving. A damaged SUV was nearby.

“I was screaming, ‘No, no, no. It’s not him, It’s not him,’” said Blanca. “My dad was the one that was there, holding his hand, telling him to stay strong … He told my dad, ‘Get me out of here.’ in Spanish.”

Blanca says about 20 minutes later, a trapped Miguel passed away.

The other driver, 34-year-old Fernando Abrego, was arrested and booked on DUI-related charges.

At one point, Miguel's mother walked past him.

“He told her, ‘Sorry,’ and she said, ’Sorry isn't going to bring my kid back,’” said Blanca.

Loved ones calls Miguel a shy, caring and respectful young man. He was taking welding and auto repair courses, and he loved music. A graduate of Valley Center High, he was in band and marching band, and played five different instruments.

“I think it was his heart … Music was his passion,” said Blanca.

On a Friday night, his young life was cut short on a drive to the store.

Blanca has this message for those thinking of drinking, and getting behind the wheel.

“Think about it. Think about the consequences … You can break a family,” said Blanca. "It's heartbreaking what alcohol can cause."

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family with funeral expenses.

Abrego will make his next court appearance in early June.