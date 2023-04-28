Loved ones mourn mother, daughter killed in suspected DUI crash near Bonsall

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, loved ones are speaking out, four days after a suspected DUI crash near Bonsall killed a San Marcos mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

A photo shows a smiling Courteney Taylor that day, taking a selfie as she and daughter Amaya hung out by the pool at a friend's home in Temecula.

“They had a long, beautiful day in the sun,” said Courteney’s sister, Kelsi.

Kelsi says the two left for home around 3 in the afternoon. Soon after, Kelsi received a crash alert from her sister’s phone. Family members immediately drove to the scene.

“We saw the cars on the freeway and started screaming to the police down there,” said Kelsi.

On the I-15 near the SR-76 were the remnants of a horrific crash. Mother and daughter were dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say after a Fish and Wildlife officer discontinued a brief chase, a speeding and suspected DUI driver went off the road and onto the highway, colliding with Courteney's car.

“Our family is here. All day, we break down and tell stories. It doesn’t seem real. I don’t know if it will ever feel real. Our family is numb,” said Kelsi.

Kelsi calls her sister kind, quirky, loving, gracious and helpful.

“She was the most amazing, amazing, amazing single mother,” said Kelsi.

Courteney and her daughter were inseparable.

“She raised Amaya to be gentle, kind, caring … but also strong,” said Kelsi.

The future was bright. Courteney was about to mark a big day.

On May 13, Courteney was going to be in Illinois, as she was set to walk and graduate from Western Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Kelsi says while her family is focused on remembering Courteney and Amaya, she knows the legal case could go on for years.

She hopes their story will help prevent others from driving under the influence.

“People think it's never going to be them that kills someone or dies until it is … and here we are,” said Kelsi.

She also believes a concrete wall on the side of the highway would have prevented the truck from ending up on the highway. Kelsi hopes a conversation will be sparked about chases and public safety.

“We need to figure out what the proper thing to do is in those moments. In those unsafe situations, nothing should happen that makes the situation even more unsafe,” said Kelsi.

23-year-old Erick Arambula has pleaded not guilty to 7 felony counts, including two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A GoFundMe campaignhas been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

“Courteney and Amaya made the world a beautiful and kind place. I hope we can do our best to be gracious and kind, like them,” said Kelsi.

