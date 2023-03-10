Loved ones mourn man killed in Fairmount Park hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are in search of justice after a 45-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Fairmount Park.

A week and a half later, the emotions remain raw for Lisa Barnes.

“I’m still in shock. I have a hard time getting through the day without crying,” said Barnes.

Two Sundays ago, around 10 p.m., her brother Jeremy Glenn, who was homeless, was discovered injured along Trailing Drive near Tulip Street, in the middle of the road.

Police said there was evidence of a hit-and-run crash.

Neighbors say Glenn was yelling in pain before he was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“How you can run someone over and just leave them laying in the street. Seems crazy to me," said Tim, who is also homeless.

Tim says the happy-go-lucky Glenn had been living on the streets for more than two decades.

“Everyone body around here loved him, and everybody's hurting that he's gone,” said Tim.

Glenn’s sister says addiction issues first led to him living on the streets. While she hadn't heard from her only sibling for eight years, he was never far from her family's thoughts.

“He was loved. He was loved,” said Barnes.

“To hit him and you don't know if they’re alive or dead, and you just leave, that’s a terrible person,” said Danny Glenn, Glenn’s father.

Family members are now making an appeal to the public, to find the driver who hit Glenn and drove off.

“He was homeless and his life surely did matter. Our family needs closure, and Jeremy needs justice,” said Barnes.

Police have yet to release a vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

