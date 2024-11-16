Loved ones make appeal to public after USD students struck by hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones made an appeal for information after two college students were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the College Area.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare," said Mark.

For Mark, the nightmare began two Saturdays ago, just after midnight, in the 5000 block of College Avenue.

His daughter, Emily, and her friend Natalie, both 20-year-old sophomores at USD, were walking from a party to a friend's house.

"They were simply crossing the street … One car was coming at a high rate of speed," said Mark.

Surveillance video shows a car racing down College Avenue before the collision. Police say a car struck the two before driving off.

Moments later, bystanders were seen running to help the women.

Both women were rushed to a hospital with a host of injuries. Natalie suffered seven fractured ribs and a fractured scapula. Emily was more seriously hurt, including a skull fracture and brain bleed, requiring surgery. She also suffered gruesome injuries to her ankle and elbow, requiring reconstructive surgery.

"She's improving, but it's going to be a long haul. Her spirits are mixed. Sometimes, she's good. Sometimes, she's sad," said Mark.

The long-term impact of her injuries is still not clear.

Her family still can't believe the driver's actions.

"My daughter and friend aren't deer they hit on the side of the road. They're actual living people that have wonderful, wonderful lives ahead of them, and they changed that forever.”

As the women begin their recoveries, an investigation is now underway.

Police released a photo of the suspect's vehicle. Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored 2010 to 2017 BMW 5 Series. The driver-side mirror was torn off during the collision.

Mark is now making an appeal for tips in hopes of tracking down the hit-and-run driver.

"We need that to bring them to justice… We need this for Emily and Natalie because they are going to be living with this trauma for a very, very long time, "said Mark.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.