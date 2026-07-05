Lost your pet after Fourth of July? San Diego Humane is ready to help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society is waiving all reclaim fees through July 7 as it works to reunite lost pets with their owners following Fourth of July festivities.

So far, at least 85 lost pets have been taken into SDHS care. Last year, only 84 out of 253 lost pets were reclaimed by their owners.

"If you believe a pet may be yours, please identify the campus location and come with valid proof of ownership (photos, vaccination records, adoption paperwork, microchip information) and a Photo ID, so we can reunite you as quickly as possible," SDHS Director of Public Relations Nina Thompson said.

SDHS is urging owners who may have lost their pets to frequently check their Lost and Found page. This resource page is updated frequently with the SDHS's latest information.

To help locate lost pets, SDHS is encouraging owners to use social media to post photos of their pets along with clear information about their breed, color, gender and last known location.

If a pet is microchipped, owners are also asked to contact their microchip company to report their pet missing.

If your pet is missing, text "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST for step-by-step guidance and next steps.

