Lost family photos found in storm debris returned to owners

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dozens of pictures organized on a table inside the City of San Diego Parks and Rec Department show Alma Dolopo and her family preserving decades of memories.

"Right when you look through these photos, you can see my whole story in them. It's every step. My kids are growing up — like, I took pictures of everything. Not only mine, but my whole family,” Dolopo said.

Memories that seem from a lifetime ago for her.

“And I can only say something when I see the pictures where, what happened there, you know? Like if I didn’t have them, they’re lost. Like, it’s not in my head,” Dolopo said.

These photos were almost lost for good when the frightening floods swept through Dolopo’s home on Birch Street in Southcrest.

"Tough few weeks for us, so anything that we have in the house, we thought was just long gone,” Dolopo said.

Something that may have been missing for good was discovered in the mud.

San Diego city crews found the photos in a nearby park last week, salvaged them, all in hopes of creating this moment Wednesday morning.

"I know it's tough right now, but just having my photos back... I'm so happy. Like, I really couldn't thank enough whoever was the first person that just stopped doing what they were doing retrieve my stuff. My whole story,” Dolopo said. "And I know that they're not in such good condition, but you know what, I'll take what I can get. It's mine. They're all mine. Oh my gosh. My babies."

And she hopes this can be the start of rebuilding much of what was lost.

"We need a place, so that I can get my family back to a place and start working again. That's all. Just a normal; I want it to be normal again. That's it,” Dolopo said.