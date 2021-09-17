Watch
Loose dogs on I-805 cause major car pileup near North Park

Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 17, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol says two loose dogs on Interstate 805 caused a major car pileup near North Park Friday morning.

According to CHP, officers received a call about a man who was seen chasing two possible huskies near University Avenue on I-805 around 9:30 a.m.

The pileup reportedly involved four to five cars, including a Jeep Cherokee and a big rig, which blocked the middles lanes. The San Diego Fire Department arrived at the scene to clear the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

