Loose dogs on I-805 cause major car pileup near North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol says two loose dogs on Interstate 805 caused a major car pileup near North Park Friday morning.

According to CHP, officers received a call about a man who was seen chasing two possible huskies near University Avenue on I-805 around 9:30 a.m.

The pileup reportedly involved four to five cars, including a Jeep Cherokee and a big rig, which blocked the middles lanes. The San Diego Fire Department arrived at the scene to clear the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.