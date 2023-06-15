Long-time Escondido chaplain injured in house fire that killed wife

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire ripped through a home of a well-known family in Escondido.

A woman died, and her husband is now in the hospital.

There's an outpouring of support and concern for the man who has been a pillar of the community for decades.

Reverend Richard Huls lived inside the home and was likely on many calls like the one that was reported at his home last night during his time serving local first responders as a chaplain.

"From everything that I've heard- just a very helpful individual, a very calming [and] comforting force," said Lt. Suzanne Baeder, Escondido Police Department.

The Escondido-Hidden Valley Kiwanis Club confirms that this is the home of reverend Richard Huls.

The club's former president.

His home caught fire early Thursday morning.

His daughter tells us her father suffered burn injuries and her mother passed away.

Reverend Huls also served as a chaplain for the Escondido Police Department until 2014.

"It's been a very solemn morning. It's hard. Some of the officers have never met him, but the ones that have been around as long as I have been around, it really hits you," said Lt. Baeder.

She said during his 13 years serving the police department he went on countless calls impacting many.

"He was a big part of us and our hearts just really go out to the family right now and our support to the family. Our Escondido Police Department is a big family and we always support them and we know this is a horrible, horrible tragedy. We just, our prayers and hearts are with them right now and our warm wishes," she said.

Huls has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for 60 years.

