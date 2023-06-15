At least one dead in Escondido house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – At least one person was killed in a fire that erupted at an Escondido home early Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2440 block of Alexander Drive, according to authorities.

An Escondido Fire Department battalion chief at the scene told ABC 10News that firefighters arrived to find a man with serious burn-related injuries outside the home.

Crews went into the house to rescue a woman as flames fully engulfed the structure. No other occupants were in the home following a search.

A woman told ABC 10News the victims in the fire were her parents. She said both were taken to the hospital, but she said her mother passed away.

The woman did not know her father's condition.

San Diego County sheriff's officials confirmed the female victim died from her injuries.

As of 6 a.m., firefighters were at the scene working to put out multiple hot spots on the property.