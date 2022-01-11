Long lines continue at COVID-19 testing sites in San Diego County

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) – COVID-19 county testing sites averaged wait times as high as four hours on Monday. The San Marcos location said it is administering up to 1,500 tests daily.

Thomas Morales waited in line with his daughter Monday for almost four hours.

"We are like sardines in a fishbowl here. My legs hurt, and I am hungry and thirsty," Morales said. "I can't wait to go home and watch football."

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the activation of the California National Guard to ramp up COVID-19 testing efforts across the state.

Over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff and add walk-in capacity. Six sites in San Diego County will be receiving National Guard support.

The following sites in San Diego County are each receiving assistance from members of the Cal Guard and expanding operations Friday: