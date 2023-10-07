Loma Portal neighbors worry about lack of working streetlights as Halloween nears

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homeowners in the Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma say their streetlights have been out for months and they're concerned about pedestrian safety as Halloween approaches.

Neighbors say about six months ago the city started replacing old streetlights with more modern fixtures; however, they say they’ve been in the dark since. The lights are out on several streets, including Narcissus Drive, Chatsworth Boulevard and ones around Plumosa Park.

The neighborhood is popular among trick-or-treaters and the community goes all out every year, with haunted houses, a lot of candy and even movie showings.

"We literally have a thousand kids come to my door on Halloween night," says Pete Mechalas, a long-time resident.

Mechalas says he and a group of his neighbors have reported the lights out to their city council member and on the Get It Done app, but until a few days ago had heard nothing back. A quick search on the app shows dozens of requests for light maintenance.

"We’re very proud of this neighborhood so we’d like to get them to care of it," said Al Higdon, another longtime resident in Point Loma.

ABC 10News reached out to the city to find out about the outages and they sent us the following statement: