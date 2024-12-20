Logan Heights organization in need of thousands of toys for Christmas giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A toy drive in Logan Heights needs your help making the holidays happen for thousands of families in San Diego.

The Logan Heights Community Development Corporation says it does not have enough toys to give out for this year's Toys for Tots event.



The center's CEO, Monty Jones, says this is the eighth year of the giveaway, but this year they received significantly fewer toys than what they were expecting.

Jones says they were supposed to get about 2,300 toys and only received 300. The CEO says it's part of a larger, nationwide shortage of toy donations during the holidays.

The center is now scrambling to get new toys for as many families as possible. If they don't reach their goal, they will have to notify some families that they will not be getting toys this year.

They need about 2,000 toys for children between the ages of newborn to 14 years old.

Donations are being accepted at the Logan Heights CDC until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The Logan Heights CDC is located at 3040 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92102.

The toy giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21.