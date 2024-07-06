Logan Heights music teacher pistol-whipped, robbed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Logan Heights music teacher is recounting the harrowing moments a lesson turned into a brutal attack and robbery.

“I can't remember being as sad and unsure of how to go forward as I do now,” said Jean. “I’m still shocked and afraid. I still can't believe it happened."

Jean, a music teacher, says it began when a man called her and made an appointment for a lesson last Friday morning.

That morning, he showed up at her home studio in Logan Heights.

She says the assault began as soon as the man, tall with an average build, walked through the door.

“He pulls a gun out and, in a really loud voice, says, ‘Give me all your money!’” said Jean.

Jean froze at the sight of the gun pointed at her.

“Completely scared and hopeless, and thinking I wasn’t getting out of this,” said Jean.

Jean says she explained several times she didn't have any money before he demanded her phone.

“I wish I would have just given him my phone, but [I] didn't want to. I took it from where it was sitting on the table…Iactually tried to push his legs so he would fall over so I could run,” said Jean.

Jean's memory is hazy, but she believes in the ensuing scuffle, the man pistol-whipped her, possibly knocking her unconscious.

“I ended up on the ground. I have a lot of bruises on my right side. I do remember a really strong impact, a huge rush of blood on my head,” said Jean.

When she came to consciousness, her attacker was gone, along with her phone. At a hospital, Jean was treated for a severe gash to her head.

“You could see the skull when I first got to the hospital,” said Jean.

Jean also suffered a concussion with lingering symptoms, including dizziness and a headache.

As she wrestles with the trauma of her attack, she hopes that sharing her story will lead to a tip and an arrest.

“I can't imagine this was the first or last time it will happen. I worry for others,” said Jean.

Jean says her attacker was a black male in his 20s or 30s, 6'2", with a medium build and dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail.

Anyone with information on the case, can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Jean with medical and other expenses.

