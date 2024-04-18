Logan Heights flood survivor launches T-shirt campaign to help recovery efforts

EL CAJON, (Calif.) - A January flood survivor is launching an online T-shirt campaign to help fellow flood victims.

Inside Roy Gonzalez's print shop in El Cajon, a T-shirt project inspired by a flood of emotion, is underway.

“Feeling good. I know good is going to come out of it,” said Gonzalez.

It's been nearly three months since floodwaters swamped Gonzalez's rented Logan Heights home, destroying almost everything inside. He was not insured.

“Seeing everything I worked for is completely destroyed … Just very stressful,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says all the stress of recovering from his own flood damage was compounded when he saw a social media post about a young flood survivor who needed housing.

“Pains me. Wanted to do something about it,” said Gonzalez. “The fellow San Diegans, they are my family. I can't stand my family being out on the streets.”

So Gonzalez made a post of his own, explaining that he had 4,000 blank T-shirts at his shop and was ready to help raise money.

Soon after, he and another person impacted by the flood, formed Together San Diego, a group of flood volunteers.

After some graphic artists donated their time and came up with designs, Gonzalez put his screen printing machine to work.

“One says ‘Stay Rad, San Diego. Together San Diego.’ It plays off ‘Stay Classy, San Diego,’” said Gonzalez. “Another one says ‘Rebuilding San Diego Together as One.’”

Thanks to donations from other companies, some hats will also join the inventory, along with 150 additional T-shirts. Online sales for the caps and T-shirts began Thursday.

Each T-shirt will go on sale for $25. 100% of the proceeds will benefit a coalition of nonprofits helping flood survivors, including San Diego VOAD.

“When I see people wearing the T-shirts, it sends a message that we care, we’re in this together, and we'll get through this together,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez hopes to raise about $120,000 if everything is sold.