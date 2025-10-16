Lockdown lifted after 'swatting' threat at Mount Miguel High School

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — Mount Miguel High School initiated a lockdown Thursday morning in response to what school officials are calling a vague report of a threat to campus.

Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office say deputies first responded to reports of a possible discharge of a firearm near campus at Mount Miguel High School around 10:30 AM.

SDSO officials say deputies conducted a walkthrough and clearing of all buildings and areas of the school campus, but found no weapon or evidence of a firearm being discharged.

According to a news release from SDSO, the school lockdown was lifted a short time later, and no one was hurt.

According to the release, deputies are investigating the incident as a swatting call. Officials with the sheriff's office say there are no additional threats to the school or community.

Mount Miguel School officials say they will continue to provide any necessary updates as needed.

In the news release, officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office say they want to remind students that all threats are taken seriously, and if they hear about any threats or potential violence, they can always approach a School Resource Deputy.

