Locals enjoy Harborside Park after renovations to the space

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Harborside Park was once marked by drug use, prostitution, and homeless encampments. Now, the park has a different look, restoring its reputation.

The park currently has a wide open space for kids to kick, shoot and run around with ease, but it hasn't always been this way.

"I have memories of this park not being the cleanest or the most visited, so honestly, it's pretty cool now to see there's a completely nice court," said Roberto Sevilla, who was at the park with his family on Sunday afternoon. "It's surprising how there's park rangers supervising the field and the park at all times."

The family was playing their game, and enjoying the renovated soccer space.

Martha Reyes is out here playing fútbol with her kids, too. She said the park's previous identity two years ago wasn't the most welcoming.

"Before it wasn't kid friendly, there were a lot of people that were under some kind of influence, so it wasn't user friendly for the kids," said Martha. "And there weren't really a lot of things available for them to be able to use also, so we had to have supervision at all times because it wasn't kid friendly."

She's thankful for the renovations, mainly because it'll open up doors for her children and others.

"It will open opportunities for kids to play more sports and just enjoy the outdoors more in general versus being in technology, so I'm looking forward to it," said Martha.

For Juan Campos - who's here with his kids and his nephew, Roberto - he said this park makes him proud.

"I'm just happy to have them grow here in Chula Vista as I have grown and hoping they can enjoy it for many years to come," said Juan.

The park had about a million dollars worth of improvements done. Along with the new soccer space, the basketball courts were resurfaced and there's improved lighting, too.