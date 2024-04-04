Locals at Taiwanese American Community Center describe speaking with relatives since massive earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The night before this scheduled seniors day at the Taiwanese American Community Center in Kearny Mesa.

Winnie Davis’ virtual meeting was derailed.

“When heard about it, I tried to mute myself and turn off my video; tried to reach out to my family to see if they are okay,” Davis, who is the former president of the San Diego Taiwanese Cultural Association, said.

A major earthquake shaking the eastern side of Taiwan.

On the other side of the island, Davis' sister, who is a teacher, was with her students in their classroom.

She tells 10news her sister got an alert about the earthquake and jumped into action.

“She check and then some seconds later she feel the shake. So she will be able to guide her students how to follow the drill that they have been practicing two or three times a semester for earthquake and everything,” Davis said.

Davis said her sister and other family are all okay.

“I want to thank modern technology for letting us know that let us know that immediately they are safe,” Davis said.

Davis told 10News it's easier to find out what's happening during a disaster because of the advancements in technology.

“So you can almost right away see people recording, take picture and they’re sending all around, through the Line group and to the people. Especially the affected pictures or any damage or any warning to tell people not to go there,” Davis said.

Davis said a meeting like this one Wednesday gives everyone a chance to support each other during a difficult time like this.

“They said, you know, it’s good that I can come and present to our group to everybody thank you for the community to concern about what happened in Taiwan,” Davis said.