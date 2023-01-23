San Diegans at Lunar New Year events react to Monterey Park mass shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Following Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 dead, officials wanted to ensure there was no threat to Lunar New Year celebrations happening in San Diego.

Both Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit responded to the news, sending condolences to the people of Monterey Park while increasing security at our local events.

“We just hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Jane Chen, a vendor at the Lunar New Festival in City Heights.

She says many felt on edge at Sunday’s festivities.

“I mean... I have family there too… I called them to see if they’re OK — and now they’re just celebrating at home. They didn’t want to come out,” Chen said.

“It’s sad. We don’t need anymore violence. It’s just a sad thing,” said Sal Convento, another vendor.

The Lunar New Year’s festival in Balboa Park began with a moment of silence on Sunday.

“It hurt so much because this is the greatest time to begin the year,” said Lilly Zhou, the Vice President of the House of China.

The House of China in Balboa Park says it’s a sad new reality: They hire private security now for most of their major events.

“I don’t understand why people would do such a thing. It’s just unbelievable. My heart goes out to them and I pray for them,” said Zhou.

If you would like to help those impacted by this tragic mass shooting, follow this link to find a list of verified fundraisers supporting the victims.

