Local wine importer: 200% tariff would 'devastate' business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A proposed 200% tariff on European alcohol could have a catastrophic impact on a family-owned wine importer in San Diego, the business owner said.

Brendan Quigley, co-owner of Quigley Fine Wines tasting room, told ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen that about 75% of the wines sold at his business are from Europe.

"Devastated. Like a gut punch," Quigley said of his initial reaction to the potential tariff.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he would impose the tariff if the European Union did not rescind a 50% tariff on U.S. spirits, which was part of a response to tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Trump stated the tariff "will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US," a majority of which is in California.

However, Quigley said a 200% tariff would be 100% catastrophic for his business. He only has about 3 to 4 months' worth of European wines in stock and said doubling or tripling prices "just wouldn't sell.”

He would have to switch to domestic wines and those from countries like Australia and New Zealand if the tariff is implemented, but he's unsure if his business could survive.

"The amount of sales just wouldn't be the same. People want variety," Quigley said. "I'd like to think we could survive. We have a great customer base and resilient employees. It would be really difficult. It’s a maybe.”

The not-so-fine impact could also be felt by other local wine importers, wine shops, and some restaurants, Quigley warned.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.