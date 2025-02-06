Local wildfire survivors help create file box systems for LA wildfire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In response to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, a group of San Diegans led by wildfire survivors assembled a unique aid initiative to assist those affected.

Barbara and Charlie Nelson, who lost their home during the Cedar Fire in 2003, are at the forefront of the initiative.

The couple recalls the challenges they faced after their home in Scripps Ranch burned down. In the weeks following the fire, they lived in friends' homes and relied on a ‘shoebox’ to keep their recovery documents organized.

“Everything shoved in there,” Charlie Nelson.

“Every night, we would dump it on the bed and look through it,” said Barbara Nelson.

To bring order to their chaotic situation, Barbara developed a filing system.

“I felt like I got it. I have some control over all this paperwork, and thus, my life,” Charlie said of the new organization.

The filing system has since evolved into a comprehensive resource, featuring folders for a wide array of needs, including debris removal FEMA forms and insurance documents.

“We put together everything we wished we would’ve had,” Barbara explained.

The devastating Witch Creek Fire in 2007 led them and other survivors to create thousands of these boxes to assist victims from more than seven wildfires.

Inspired by the recent events in Los Angeles, the Nelsons’ group quickly mobilized to provide aid. In recent weeks, close to 300 volunteers gathered at various schools, businesses and homes to assemble about 2,000 filing systems.

“We were all shocked by the turnout. Tears in our eyes,” Barbara shared, reflecting on the community response.

Last week, the completed filing boxes were delivered to resource hubs in Los Angeles, where they were distributed to wildfire survivors.

Barbara expressed her joy over the assistance they are providing, saying, “We know how they feel and we know it’s going to help them. Just ecstatic it will help make a difference.”

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the group build more boxes, and to help them develop a free app for an online version for the boxes.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.