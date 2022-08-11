Local Ukrainian family can't get a work permit, now they are asking for help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Back in April, President Biden announced the Uniting for Ukraine Campaign. It allows American families to apply to be a sponsor for Ukrainian families, providing them temporary housing while they get on their feet.

The problem however is that Ukrainian families are meeting roadblocks in trying to start their own lives.

One of those families is the Slipchenko family who came to the US in June.

Through a local organization called Slavic Services, they were able to be paired with a sponsor family for two weeks.

“It was a very big help for our family," says Vitalina.

Vitalina says her family of four then went to a second home for three weeks, and are now in this home for a month.

But it is not picture perfect.

“I look at the calendar," says Vitalina. "I look at these dates when person who gives me opportunity to live here temporary tells me you have to leave by this date, it’s always frustrating for me, it’s always stressful for me.”

Vitalina is trying to provide for her twin, and 60-year-old parents.

But she can not get a work permit, and neither can her family members. Which means she can't pay for rent, groceries, or transportation.

“Ask God please help me," says Vitalina with tears in her eyes. "Give me more patience to go in this way, because you gave me the opportunity to come here, I mean it’s still difficult.”

And they are not the only family in this predicament.

Kystina with Slavic Services says a work permit could take up to eight months to get. That is not including the time it takes to get approved for a temporary social security or other legal documentation.

“They are supposed to support themselves somehow but they can’t work," explains Krystina. "So it’s like unbelievable. And also, most of the host families won’t host them for so long term, it’s also a responsibility.”

Which means that Vitalina is already thinking to think of where they will pack their bags to next.

“I had a very great, my life in Ukraine," Vitalina says while crying. "But I am not coming here to say I owned a business there, and I want to own a business now. I am ready for any job here, I just want the opportunity to pay my rent here, and to pay everything here, by myself.”

She is now scouring to find any job she can do, just to be able to find a place of their own.

“It would be big help to me to have the opportunity to pay for everything and make my next step in this country," explains Vitalina.

If you would like to connect with the Slipchenkos or help other families, you can visit www.slavic.org.