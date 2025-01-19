Local TikTok influencer says ban could crush six years of hard work

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Tiktok is expected to be banned Sunday.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted to uphold the ban on TikTok after it failed to sever ties with it’s China-based parent company Bytedance by Sunday.

Severing ties was what the social media platform needed to do in order to avoid the ban.

The platform’s fate may be up to President-elect Donald Trump, who said he will likely grant TikTok a 90-day extension after his inauguration.

TikTok has more than 170 million monthly users in the U.S., according to the U.S. Supreme Court's most recent following.

One of those users is San Diego-based TikTok influencer, Kayla Freitas.

Freitas' handle is '@travelmomoirs',and she has 1.5 million followers on TikTok.

"I do a lot of cottage core, so I look like I'm in a cottage basically," Freitas said. "Or fantasy and Disney content as well."

Freitas served in the Navy before she started her TikTok account in 2019 doing tesla reviews, and she said it's now evolved into her niche brand she describes as 'fashion, entertainment, and fantasy'.

"Once the pandemic hit and I started doing the unboxing, and I started getting more into like the princessy stuff and the Disney stuff, I really saw just tremendous growth," Freitas said.

Kayla is now able to help support her family, creating content on TikTok full-time, which is why she says she will be devastated come Sunday.

"I found what I really wanna do in life on TikTok and all the amazing people I've met," Freitas said. "And to have it go away just like that, including my income that I've built for six years after being out of the military and not knowing what I would do next, is devastating. I haven't really had time to think about it yet."

Freitas said she's been helping to re-share the petitions circulating on TikTok to stop the ban, but she said until the ban happens, she'll be saving her data and moving to plan B.

"My plan b will be to continue as I do on my other platforms," Freitas said. "Thankfully, I am very fortunate to have other platforms that I've built up in the process, but I will be losing a majority of my followers and a majority of my income by losing TikTok, but what can you do?"

Freitas also said she has created an account on RedNote, another China-based app that many TikTok users are downloading as an alternative to losing their TikTok accounts.

According to Reuters, millions of Americans have already signed up for RedNote.