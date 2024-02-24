Local student affected by flood to return to class Monday after hotel transfer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the flood victims from last month's storm in Southcrest hasn’t been able to attend school since he and his family were flooded out of their home.

However, Joshua Escalante will be able to return to class on Monday after the family was transferred to the Ramada Inn in National City, a hotel closer to his school bus stop.

After the storm, the family was placed in temporary housing at the Comfort Inn in Bonita, but the hotel was too far for Joshua to make it to school.

His mom, Karina Escalante, leaves for work at 3 a.m. and is using the family's only car that wasn't lost in the flood. The hotel was five miles from Joshua's bus stop, meaning he had to miss class.

The family was able to transfer hotels after Karina made the request, explaining her concern that Joshua would fall behind in class.

Last week, the San Diego County Office of Education told us in an email they did hear about a significant impact on attendance because of the storms but said exact numbers would have to come from each school district.

Now, instead of missing school, Joshua will be back in class, ready to learn and catch up on what he missed while he was gone.

Karina says she still hopes her family will be back in their home soon, but says having her son back in class gives her a small sense of relief.