Local roofing company talks fireproofing home amid Red Flag Warning

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – The warm breeze in East County is bringing a red flag warning with it.

“We’re getting a lot of calls to just make sure that homes are properly ready for the embers when they come,” Riley Logsdon, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar

Logdson said the biggest thing for homeowners is to make sure the ventilation system in your home aren’t going take in possible embers.

“Cause the ventilation system with the intake of the vent, they’re sucking in all of the cold air. And so when you have embers in the air that can be extremely dangerous without having a proper protection shield over your vents to make sure the embers don’t come in,” Logdson said.

Those shields like this one stop those pesky fiery particles that can get in your attic and spark insulation.

“What you could do is they have special vents that are either retrofitted to existing vents or new vents that you can use that’ll actually stop the embers from coming inside. They’re Class A fire-rated,” Logdson said.

Cal Fire said a majority of homes destroyed by fires are torched by embers.

“As the fire’s moving, that smoke column that’s going up in the air, that’s convective heat. That’s taking that smoke and the heat and the embers up in the air and then there’s mixture of wind with that. So that can carry those embers quite far. We could see a quarter mile at times,” Captain Mike Cornette, Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire also said to clean your gutters and clear your roof of anything can catch fire.

Logsdon tells me as far as doing it yourself to fireproof your vents, he wouldn’t recommend ever tooling around on your roof. Leave that to the pros.

“As far as intake vents on the outside of the evees, there are DIY things you can do as far as getting protection from Home Depot and doing it yourself,” Logdson said.